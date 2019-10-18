Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting in Chicago
Merzlikins will protect the road goal Friday in Chicago, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Merzlikins only other start of the season saw him allow seven goals on 40 shots in a loss to the Penguins. He's the clear backup to Joonas Korpisalo, who will likely handle the netminding duties back at home Saturday versus the Islanders.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Blitzed in NHL debut•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Set for NHL debut•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Stopping pucks Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Strong preseason debut•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Facing Pittsburgh•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Heads into preseason as No. 2•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.