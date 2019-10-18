Play

Merzlikins will protect the road goal Friday in Chicago, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins only other start of the season saw him allow seven goals on 40 shots in a loss to the Penguins. He's the clear backup to Joonas Korpisalo, who will likely handle the netminding duties back at home Saturday versus the Islanders.

