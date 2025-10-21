Merzlikins will tend the road twine Tuesday versus the Stars, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins will continue to split time in the crease with Jet Greaves, as the two netminders are alternating starts to begin the season. The 31-year-old Merzlikins has a 1-1-0 record, 3.53 GAA and .920 save percentage through two appearances. He made 32 saves on 35 shots in his last start during Thursday's 4-1 loss to Colorado.