Merzlikins will guard the road goal against the Stars on Sunday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Merzlikins has won seven of his last eight outings and has stopped 84 of 88 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 19-11-3 record with one shutout, a 2.89 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 33 appearances this season. Dallas sits 10th in the league with 3.18 goals per game in 2024-25.
