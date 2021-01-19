Merzlikins will patrol the crease during Tuesday night's road matchup with the Red Wings, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Merzlikins struggled in his season debut Saturday against the Predators, surrendering five goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The 26-year-old Latvian will attempt to bounce back in a road clash with a Detroit team that's only averaged 2.00 goals per game through its first three contests of the campaign, 24th in the NHL.