Merzlikins will guard the road goal Tuesday against Edmonton, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins will face another tough opponent following his 28-save effort in Friday's 4-1 loss to New Jersey. He has gone 8-9-6 this season with a 3.26 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 25 games played. The Oilers rank fourth in the league this campaign with 3.50 goals per contest.