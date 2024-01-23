Merzlikins will guard the road goal Tuesday against Edmonton, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Merzlikins will face another tough opponent following his 28-save effort in Friday's 4-1 loss to New Jersey. He has gone 8-9-6 this season with a 3.26 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 25 games played. The Oilers rank fourth in the league this campaign with 3.50 goals per contest.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Falls to Devils•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Expected starter for Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Picks up shootout victory•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Guarding goal Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Back at practice•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Unavailable Saturday•