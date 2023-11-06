Merzlikins will patrol the road crease during Monday's game versus the Panthers, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins played pretty well in his last start Saturday versus Washington, turning aside 25 of 27 shots, but he was still stuck with a loss due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll try to earn his fourth win of the season in a road matchup with a Florida team that's averaging only 2.60 goals per game this campaign, 26th in the NHL.