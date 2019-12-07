Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting in Florida
Merzlikins will start Saturday's game in Florida, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Merzlikins is still in search of his first NHL win, and he'll be tasked with trying to halt a three-game Blue Jackets losing streak. A top-five Panthers offense that's scoring 3.44 goals per game won't make life easy for the rookie goaltender.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Strong effort in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Slated to start against Islanders•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Back with big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Still searching for first win•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.