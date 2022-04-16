Merzlikins will patrol the crease during Saturday's road game versus the Kings, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins was sharp in his last start Wednesday against Montreal, stopping 20 of 21 shots en route to a 5-1 victory. He'll try to pick up a third straight win in a road matchup with an LA team that's averaging 2.87 goals per game at home this year, 23rd in the NHL.