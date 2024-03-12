Merzlikins will defend the road net Tuesday against Montreal, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

Merzlikins has won two of his past three outings, stopping 90 of 96 shots during that span. In 35 appearances this season, he has a 12-13-7 record with a 3.21 GAA and a .904 save percentage. Montreal ranks 27th in the league this campaign with 2.75 goals per contest.