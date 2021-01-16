Merzlikins will patrol the crease during Saturday's road clash with the Predators.
Merzlikins played well last season, compiling a 13-9-8 record while posting an admirable 2.35 GAA and .923 save percentage in 33 appearances. The 26-year-old backstop is expected to split starts pretty evenly with Joonas Korpisalo in 2020-21.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Back at work Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Won't skate Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starts training camp healthy•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Dealing with groin issue•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Still sidelined•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Shelved again Monday•