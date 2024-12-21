Merzlikins will defend the road net against the Flyers on Saturday, per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.
Merzlikins is coming off a 40-save performance in Thursday's 4-2 win over New Jersey. He has a 10-9-2 record with one shutout, a 3.05 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 21 appearances this season. Philadelphia sits 20th in the league with 2.94 goals per game in 2024-25.
