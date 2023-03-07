Merzlikins will patrol the road crease against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins struggled in his last start Saturday against the Senators, surrendering four goals on only 23 shots before being replaced by Michael Hutchinson in the second period of the eventual 5-2 loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Penguins team that's averaging 3.52 goals per game at home this campaign, eighth in the NHL.