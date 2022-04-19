Merzlikins will start Tuesday's game in San Jose, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins has appeared in 13 of the last 15 games, putting up a 3-5-3 record with a 3.16 GAA and .910 save percentage during that span. A winner of two of his last three starts, the 28-year-old should have a decent shot at a victory Tuesday against a Sharks team that sits dead-last in the NHL since March 1 with just 2.41 average goals for over the last 22 games.