Merzlikins will guard the goal during Friday's road game against the Blues, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins hasn't played very well in limited action, posting an 0-1-1 record while registering a sub-par 3.87 GAA and .891 save percentage in three appearances. The Latvian backstop will attempt to earn his first victory of the season in a road matchup with a St. Louis squad that's only averaging 2.86 goals per game at home this campaign, 25th in the NHL.