Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting in St. Louis
Merzlikins will guard the goal during Friday's road game against the Blues, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Merzlikins hasn't played very well in limited action, posting an 0-1-1 record while registering a sub-par 3.87 GAA and .891 save percentage in three appearances. The Latvian backstop will attempt to earn his first victory of the season in a road matchup with a St. Louis squad that's only averaging 2.86 goals per game at home this campaign, 25th in the NHL.
