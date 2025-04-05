Merzlikins will guard the visiting cage in Toronto on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins had a tough go of it Thursday, giving up seven goals on 28 shots before being replaced in the third period versus Colorado. Merzlikins is 25-20-5 with a 3.20 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 50 outings in 2024-25. He won his only start versus the Maple Leafs this season, allowing only one goal on 29 shots in 5-1 victory. The Maple Leafs have scored 244 goals in 75 games this season, eighth in the NHL.