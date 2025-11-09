Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting in Vancouver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merzlikins will guard the road goal versus the Canucks on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Merzlikins will take his turn in the goalie rotation after Jet Greaves' loss in Calgary on Wednesday. Merzlikins is also coming off a loss after stopping 36 of 39 shots versus the Islanders in a 3-2 defeat in his last start. The Canucks are still missing a few key players, and they've scored just 16 goals over their last six games, going 3-3-0 in that span.
