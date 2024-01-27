Merzlikins will defend the road net Saturday against the Canucks, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins has lost his past two starts, surrendering eight goals on 57 shots during that span. He has posted a record of 8-10-6 this season with a 3.29 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 26 appearances. Vancouver ranks second in the league this campaign with 3.77 goals per contest.