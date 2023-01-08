Merzlikins will defend the road goal Sunday versus Washington, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Merzlikins allowed six goals on 37 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Capitals on Thursday. He has a 4-9-0 record this season with a 4.78 GAA and an .861 save percentage in 15 appearances. Merzlikins will get the second half of Columbus' back-to-back after Joonas Korpisalo played in Saturday's shootout win over Carolina. Washington ranks 10th in the league with 3.31 goals per game.
