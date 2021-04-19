Merzlikins will start Monday in Florida, Blue Jackets insider Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins gets the nod after Joonas Korpisalo was pulled from the team's last game Saturday against the Stars, though Korpisalo will most likely get the nod Tuesday when the Jackets and Panthers complete their back-to-back set. Elvis hasn't exactly put on a very good show of late, winning only once in his last eight decisions. Getting back on track against Florida's 11th-ranked offense (3.16 goals per game) will be no easy task.