Merzlikins will be in net Saturday against the Capitals, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Merzlikins is expected to play the full game as he prepares for the start of the regular season. The 28-year-old netminder was 27-23-7 with a .907 save percentage last season. Merzlikins should see the majority of starts on an improved Columbus team, especially with Joonas Korpisalo (hip) likely to open the season on the IR.
