Merzlikins will patrol the home crease versus Los Angeles on Saturday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Merzlikins was outstanding Wednesday in a 5-1 win in Toronto, kicking out 28 shots. The 30-year-old netminder is 5-1-0 since Jan. 4, with a 2.32 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Merzlikins has won 17 games this season, the second-most in his six-year NHL career. He will face the Kings, who are generating 2.91 goals per game, 18th in the NHL.