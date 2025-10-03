Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merzlikins will patrol the visiting cease in Washington on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Merzlikins is in a battle for the No. 1 job with the Blue Jackets as Jet Greaves has been pushing the Russian veteran all training camp. Merzlikins made 53 regular-season appearances or Columbus last season, going 26-21-5 with a 3.18 GAA and an .892 save percentage.
