Merzlikins will patrol the visiting cease in Washington on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Merzlikins is in a battle for the No. 1 job with the Blue Jackets as Jet Greaves has been pushing the Russian veteran all training camp. Merzlikins made 53 regular-season appearances or Columbus last season, going 26-21-5 with a 3.18 GAA and an .892 save percentage.