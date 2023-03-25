Merzlikins will guard the road goal versus the Canadiens on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Merzlikins will make his first start after returning to North America following a death in his family. Prior to his personal absence, he went 1-2-1 with 13 goals allowed across his previous four starts, though facing the Canadiens is a good matchup for him to get back on track.
