Merzlikins will get the road start Sunday against the Wild, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins will be looking for his first win since Feb.11. Overall, it's been a tough year for the 28-year-old netminder. He's 6-15-1 with an .873 save percentage and a 4.21 GAA. He'll take on a Minnesota team that's scored just five goals in its last three games.