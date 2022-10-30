Merzlikins will guard the road crease Sunday against the Devils, per Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.
Merzlikins struggled in his last start Friday against the Bruins, allowing four goals on 29 shots before he was replaced by Daniil Tarasov in the third period. Merzlikins will look to get back on track against a Devils team that's won two straight. The 28-year-old netminder is 2-3-0 with a .863 save percentage so far this year.
