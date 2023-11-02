Merzlikins will defend the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins is having a much better 2023-24 campaign as he is 2-2-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .898 save percentage. He was awful last season, going 7-18-2 with a 4.23 GAA and .876 save percentage. Merzlikins will face the Lightning, who are tied for eighth overall in scoring with 32 goals.