Per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers, Merzlikins will defend the home crease versus Washington on Thursday.

Merzlikins will be backed up by Spencer Martin as Daniil Tarasov gets the night off. Merzlikins has played only once in the Blue Jackets' last six games, giving up five goals in the third period versus Toronto, but stopping 43 pucks in a 6-5 overtime win. Overall, Merzlikins is 7-8-4 with a 3.19 GAA and .909 save percentage this season. The Capitals are coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders on Wednesday and currently sit 30th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.41 goals per game.