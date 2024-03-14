Merzlikins will be between the home pipes versus Ottawa on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins started Tuesday in Montreal, but was pulled after giving up three goals on four shots, just 5:48 into the first period. Merzlikins is 12-14-7 with a 3.29 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 2023-24. Merzlikins will face the Senators, who are averaging 32.3 shots, ninth in the NHL.