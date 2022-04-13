Merzlikins will start in goal for the Blue Jackets on Wednesday against Montreal, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins has been fairly inconsistent as of late, posting a 2-4-3 record and allowing 31 goals in his previous nine contests -- not to mention allowing three or more goals in eight of those nine games. However, the 28-year-old goalie has still tallied 24 wins and ranks eighth among goalies in total saves (1,510).