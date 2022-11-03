Merzlikins will guard the road crease against Colorado on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Merzlikins faced 53 shots Sunday in a 7-1 loss to the Devils and is 2-4-0 with a 4.75 GAA and an .864 save percentage this season. The Blue Jackets are the road team Friday and the home team Saturday as they face the Avalanche in Finland. The Avalanche have struggled this season, going 4-4-1 while averaging 3.22 goals per game.