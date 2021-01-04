Merzlikins (groin) was a full participant at Monday's practice, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

The Blue Jackets opened training camp Monday, and Merzlikins showed no ill effects of the groin injury he suffered during the playoffs. The 26-year-old figures to share the crease with Joonas Korpisalo this season. Merzlikins was particularly dominant last year, registering a .923 save percentage and a 13-9-8 record over his first 33 NHL games.