Merzlikins will get the home crease against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins is off to a 2-1-0 start, although he has allowed 11 goals on only 86 shots this season. He will play against the Penguins who are off to a strong start, scoring 20 goals in four games as they are 3-0-1 and atop the Metropolitan Division standings.