Merzlikins stopped 33 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Merzlikins has won three straight starts. He was in control for this one, with the help of a big performance from the Blue Jackets' third line, though the Maple Leafs got a couple of goals back late in the game. Merzlikins improved to 4-1-0 with a 2.97 GAA and a .915 save percentage over five outings this season. He has alternated starts with Jet Greaves, and if that pattern holds, Greaves would play at home versus the Blues on Saturday, while Merzlikins would draw a road start Sunday against the Islanders.