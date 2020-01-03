Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Stepping up at right time
Merzlikins made 25 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins on Thursday night.
The talented Latvian has long had a reputation as a clutch twinetender and was considered one of the best non-NHL goaltenders in the world heading into the season. But Merzlikins hadn't really shown that until Joonas Korpisalo got hurt. This could be the moment he needed to show he's worthy of that reputation ... and fantasy ownership. He has now won two straight.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Career-high 36 saves•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Gets starting nod against Panthers•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Early hook in OT loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Can't catch break•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.