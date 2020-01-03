Merzlikins made 25 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins on Thursday night.

The talented Latvian has long had a reputation as a clutch twinetender and was considered one of the best non-NHL goaltenders in the world heading into the season. But Merzlikins hadn't really shown that until Joonas Korpisalo got hurt. This could be the moment he needed to show he's worthy of that reputation ... and fantasy ownership. He has now won two straight.