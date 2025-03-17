Merzlikins (personal) didn't participate in Monday's morning skate and won't be in the lineup for Monday's home matchup versus New Jersey, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins will miss his second straight game. Jet Greaves will start Monday's game versus the Devils, and Daniil Tarasov will be the backup netminder. Merzlikins has posted a 22-18-4 record with one shutout, a 3.04 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 44 appearances this season.