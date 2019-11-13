Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Still looking for first win
Merzlikins turned aside 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canadiens.
For the third straight start -- a stretch dating back to Oct. 18 -- Merzlikins was able to earn a point for the Jackets, but the 25-year-old rookie remains winless so far in the NHL. Since getting shelled for seven goals in his first game he's looked much better, posting a 2.45 GAA and .919 save percentage in four appearances, but as yet coach John Tortorella hasn't been willing to entrust him with a bigger workload, instead giving a struggling Joonas Korpisalo multiple chances to lock down the No. 1 role. If he keeps playing well enough to keep his team in the game, though, Merzlikins' time could come.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Returns to big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Demoted to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Burned by Blues•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting in St. Louis•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Perfect in relief•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.