Merzlikins turned aside 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

For the third straight start -- a stretch dating back to Oct. 18 -- Merzlikins was able to earn a point for the Jackets, but the 25-year-old rookie remains winless so far in the NHL. Since getting shelled for seven goals in his first game he's looked much better, posting a 2.45 GAA and .919 save percentage in four appearances, but as yet coach John Tortorella hasn't been willing to entrust him with a bigger workload, instead giving a struggling Joonas Korpisalo multiple chances to lock down the No. 1 role. If he keeps playing well enough to keep his team in the game, though, Merzlikins' time could come.