Merzlikins gave up four goals on 31 shots in a 4-3 loss to Winnipeg on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was making his first start since Nov. 12 and stayed winless on the season, falling to 0-3-3. With a 3.54 GAA and .890 save percentage in his six appearances this season, Merzlikins likely hasn't show enough to bump Joonas Korpisalo from the starting role.