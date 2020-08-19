Merzlikins (undisclosed) isn't in the projected lineup for Wednesday's Game 5 against Tampa Bay.

Merzlikins will miss a sixth straight game Wednesday and remains without a projected timetable for his return. Even once healthy, the 26-year-old Latvian will likely have to settle for a backup role, as Joonas Korpisalo has been strong in goal for the Blue Jackets since taking over as the team's starter.