Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Stopping pucks Wednesday
Merzlikins will tend the road twine in Wednesday's preseason game versus the Sabres, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Merzlikins is poised to be Joonas Korpisalo's backup goalie this season, and he bolstered that confidence with a solid preseason outing last week, stopping 17 of 18 shots against the Penguins. The 25-year-old will continue to fine-tune his game in North America, and he could be called upon in the second game of the year Oct. 5 versus the Penguins since it's the second half of back-to-back games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.