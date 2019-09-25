Merzlikins will tend the road twine in Wednesday's preseason game versus the Sabres, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Merzlikins is poised to be Joonas Korpisalo's backup goalie this season, and he bolstered that confidence with a solid preseason outing last week, stopping 17 of 18 shots against the Penguins. The 25-year-old will continue to fine-tune his game in North America, and he could be called upon in the second game of the year Oct. 5 versus the Penguins since it's the second half of back-to-back games.