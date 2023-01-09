Merzlikins allowed a goal on 19 shots in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Capitals.

Erik Gustafson's goal early in the first period was the lone blemish against Merzlikins. However, the Blue Jackets couldn't crack Darcy Kuemper on the other end, as they fell 1-0. Merzlikins has now dropped three consecutive starts, including his last two against Washington. The 28-year-old netminder falls to 4-10-0 with a .865 save percentage this season.