Merzlikins allowed a goal on 26 shots in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to Ottawa.
Merzlikins was solid but the Blue Jackets couldn't solve Filip Gustavsson before falling in the shootout. Merzlikins has now lost his last three starts behind a struggling Blue Jackets team. The 28-year-old goaltender now has a 25-21-7 record with a .906 save percentage.
