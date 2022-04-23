Merzlikins allowed a goal on 26 shots in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to Ottawa.

Merzlikins was solid but the Blue Jackets couldn't solve Filip Gustavsson before falling in the shootout. Merzlikins has now lost his last three starts behind a struggling Blue Jackets team. The 28-year-old goaltender now has a 25-21-7 record with a .906 save percentage.