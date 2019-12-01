Merzlikins stopped 25 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Islanders.

The rookie netminder looked much more composed and gave the Jackets arguably his best performance of the season -- he had little chance on either goal, and made some big saves to keep his team within striking distance -- but Merzlikins remains winless on the year at 0-3-3. Remove his brutal seven-goal NHL debut from the equation, and the 25-year-old has a solid 2.68 GAA and .911 save percentage over his last six games.