Merzlikins turned aside 30 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

The 25-year-old looked much better in his second career NHL game than he had in his first, as Merzlikins came up with a number of big saves just to earn a point for the Jackets. He still has a 4.99 GAA and .863 save percentage on the season, but Friday's effort should give Columbus coach John Tortorella a little more confidence in his No. 2 netminder.