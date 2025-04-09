Merzlikins made 32 saves in a 5-2 win over the Senators on Tuesday.

The Jackets played desperate hockey -- they're eight points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card with five games remaining. Merzlikins will be the man in the twine tent for Columbus until they're officially eliminated. He played well Tuesday, but had been particularly porous since the end of March. Elvis is 3-2-0 in five starts (six appearances), and prior to Tuesday, he had allowed 22 goals in four starts. Merzlikins could deliver a few wins for you, as long as you can absorb the high goals allowed.