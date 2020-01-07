Merzlikins allowed two goals on 37 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Merzlikins' recent success continued in a strong win. He's now won three of four starts since Joonas Korpisalo went down with a knee injury. Merzlikins improved to 3-5-4 with a 2.86 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 14 appearances this season. It's unclear if the Latvian will start back-to-back games or if Matiss Kivlenieks will make his NHL debut versus the Ducks on Tuesday.