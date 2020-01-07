Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Strong in another win
Merzlikins allowed two goals on 37 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Merzlikins' recent success continued in a strong win. He's now won three of four starts since Joonas Korpisalo went down with a knee injury. Merzlikins improved to 3-5-4 with a 2.86 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 14 appearances this season. It's unclear if the Latvian will start back-to-back games or if Matiss Kivlenieks will make his NHL debut versus the Ducks on Tuesday.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Tough-luck loss Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Looks to stay hot versus Sharks•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Stepping up at right time•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Career-high 36 saves•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.