Merzlikins stopped 41 of 43 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Merzlikins had lost each of his last two outings, but he was able to bounce back after allowing two early goals to the Senators in this one. The 29-year-old has faced 40-plus shots four times this season, and Friday was the first time he'd picked up a win while doing so. He's now at a 6-8-3 record with a 3.04 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 18 starts this season. The Blue Jackets' next game is a tough one Sunday in Boston.