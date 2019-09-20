Merzlikins stopped 17 of 18 shots before being lifted for Veini Vehvilainen midway through the second period of Thursday's 4-1 preseason loss to the Penguins.

Facing a preseason lineup that included many of Pittsburgh's top offensive players, Merzlikins was up to the task. The lone goal he allowed came on the power play, and he made some spectacular saves on Evgeni Malkin, Alex Galchenyuk and Jake Guentzel before exiting with the score tied 1-1. Merzlikins is expected to open the season as the Jackets' No. 2 netminder behind Joonas Korpisalo, but if he keeps performing well, the 25-year-old rookie could force his way into at least a timeshare before long.