Merzlikins allowed only one goal on 27 shots in a 2-1 win over the Canucks on Sunday.

Merzlikins kept the Canucks off the board for two periods before Elias Pettersson scored in the third. Prior to a concussion that cost Merzlikins four games, the Latvian goal has posted a 0-3-4 record with 22 goals allowed in eight appearances. He improved to 13-9-8 with a 2.35 GAA and a .923 save percentage. Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo should continue split starts down the stretch unless one of the two netminders gets hot.