Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Strong return to starting duty
Merzlikins allowed only one goal on 27 shots in a 2-1 win over the Canucks on Sunday.
Merzlikins kept the Canucks off the board for two periods before Elias Pettersson scored in the third. Prior to a concussion that cost Merzlikins four games, the Latvian goal has posted a 0-3-4 record with 22 goals allowed in eight appearances. He improved to 13-9-8 with a 2.35 GAA and a .923 save percentage. Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo should continue split starts down the stretch unless one of the two netminders gets hot.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Dressed for Saturday's contest•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Traveling with team•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Out Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Missing from practice Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.