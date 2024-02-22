Merzlikins allowed two goals on two shots in a 7-4 win over Anaheim on Wednesday.

Merzlikins entered the game late in the second period following an injury to Daniil Tarasov. The 29-year-old netminder would subsequently allow a pair of goals on the only two shots he faced in the final 3:55 of the frame before Tarasov returned to start the third. It certainly wasn't the ideal outing for Merzlikins after he allowed five goals in a loss to the Kings on Tuesday. Overall, he's 10-12-7 on the season with a .900 save percentage and 3.33 GAA.