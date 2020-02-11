Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Stunned by Bolts in OT
Merzlikins stopped 27 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Lightning.
The rookie netminder had little chance on either goal, both of which were scored by the red-hot Nikita Kucherov -- one came on a redirected point shot, the other was blasted home after a cross-ice pass. Merzlikins has lost two straight starts, but he isn't exactly cooling down as he hasn't given up more than three goals in an outing since Nov. 23. On the season, the 25-year-old is 12-7-5 with a sparkling 2.19 GAA and .930 save percentage.
